Prince Harry, Meghan receive crucial advice: 'Star power not enough'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a crucial warning as their 'star power' and royal connections are said to be not enough to survive in a fast-paced, changing world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently visited Jordan for a two-day humanitarian trip.

They returned to headlines during challenging times for the royal family due to the Epstein saga.

Speaking of Harry and Meghan's future and the turning point in their lives, PR Mayah Riaz said that they "no longer have the institutional weight of the monarchy behind them. Without that framework, they are competing in a very crowded celebrity marketplace."

She added, "In today's world, star power alone is not enough. You need a clear lane and a compelling reason for people to keep watching."

In conversation with the Mirror, Mayah acknowledged that the Sussexes, who are known globally, are a powerful asset. But today's times require relevance.

"It is about consistency, credibility and connection," the PR guru believes.

She also pointed out that the Andrew scandal and controversies like these in the royal family will never give the Sussexes time to shine.

If anything, what we see is that the public often rallies around stability in turbulent moments," Mayah added.