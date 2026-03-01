King Charles true plans for line of succession stirs new trouble at Palace

King Charles had not only expressed his “deepest concern” for the allegations surrounding his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but also vowed to support and cooperate with the “appropriate authorities” for the ongoing investigation.

Amid the police probe, the monarch has been receiving calls to remove the ex-prince from the line of succession and also as the Counsellor of State.

Members of the British public, especially the taxpayers, have been left disgruntled by the slow process that it is taking the royals to remove such a big role from Andrew. The shamed former Duke remains eighth in line to the throne and is legally entitled to deputise for the Monarch if he is unwell or indisposed.

So far, Australia and New Zealand have given its support to remove Andrew and some royal experts predict, the whole process could be done in “six months”.

However, Charles, despite his resentment for his brother, is “deeply reluctant to meddle” with the line of succession as he believes this could cause more trouble, Royal Editor Richard Eden cites a Buckingham Palace source.

According to a friend of the monarch, Charles thinks “it would be opening up a can of worms”. He suggested that if Andrew is removed then his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would also have to be removed.

And since Charles holds a soft corner for his nieces, whom he believes are “blameless” in their parents’ scandals, “do not deserve to be punished”.

Moreover, the King doesn’t want to appear “prejudicial to his brother”. Another insider pointed out that taking Andrew’s spot in the line of succession could ‘prove’ that the 66-year-old is “guilty”.

Richard insisted that the King is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and it’s his “duty” to provide “moral leadership”.

It is possible that if the King does nothing about the line of succession, it will stir a lot more trouble that the “can of worms” he is reluctant to open.