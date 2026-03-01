King Charles issues message to William, Kate amid crisis: ‘It’s time’

King Charles, who has the support of his wife Queen Camilla during the royals’ rough phase, is seemingly ready to hand over an important role to Prince William and Princess Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are next in line to the throne, have opted for a different strategy for their royal duties as they have been preparing for their destined roles.

William had already been involved in major decisions with his father behind the scenes, especially when it came to the landmark change to oust Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal fold completely.

Despite that, the royals cannot seem to detach themselves from the disgrace of Andrew, points out culture and branding expert Nick Ede.

Even though that King had made his stance very clear on the matter – by stripping the shamed ex-royal of his titles including Prince-style and the Royal Lodge lease – that the “law must take its course” even it is his own brother, albeit disgraced. Charles is also steadfast on his position for the Epstein victims, who deserve to get justice.

According to Nick, it was important for Charles to address the situation but there is one more thing he needs to do, and that involves the Prince and Princess of Wales – the future of the monarchy.

“I think they should have talks about the future of the King and Queen, whether it’s time for Kate and William to step forward and re-establish the Royal Family as a younger, progressive and commanding presence.”

The public is still disgruntled over the fact that the monarch hasn’t taken a harsher step. There are calls being made to remove him from the line of succession.

Nick added that the King and Queen appear to be in “battle mode and no matter what they do” and Andrew’s direct association will always follow. Hence, “it’s best to build the brand with the best assets they have, and that’s Kate and William”.