Prince William, Princess Kate make historic move in joint video message

Kensington Palace released Prince William and Princess Kate's historic video statement following the royal family's stern decision regarding Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

On March 1, the beaming royal couple appeared in a video to extend St David's Day wishes to the people of Wales.

William, in old videos, has spoken in Welsh, but apparently, it's the first time for the two to speak in the Welsh language.

The future King and Queen said, "To everyone in Wales, a very happy St David's Day. Wales is very close to our hearts, and we look forward to every visit.

"It is a beautiful country with a rich history and wonderful people. Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends."

It is important to mention that William and Kate's new message emerged after the Mail claimed the York sisters were asked not to participate in the Royal Ascot event.

Beatrice and Eugenie's pal claimed that they were told to step back from public sightings with the royals as the negative shadow of their parents' scandal still surrounded them.