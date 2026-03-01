Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from royal gathering: 'completely blindsided'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's wrongdoings continue to create hurdles for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as they prepare to miss a major royal gathering.

The Princesses have reportedly been excluded from the list of royal family members attending this year's Royal Ascot event.

According to Mail, Beatrice and Eugenie have been asked not to join the royals at a horse racing event in order to keep away from the limelight due to their parents' involvement in a shameful scandal.

A pal of the Princesses claimed that they were informed about this strict order.

"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this," an insider added.

It is important to note that since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, Beatrice and Eugenie maintained silence.

However, the sisters were recently spotted in public after keeping a very low profile.

It has been said that they were left "mortified" by the revelations made in the Epstein files about their parents' ties with Jeffrey.