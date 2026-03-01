Prince Harry, Meghan land in ‘complicated’ situation after Jordan visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had wrapped an important two-day visit to Jordan this week, seemed to have received a mixed reaction from the British public and royal fans.

While some had praised the couple for their efforts, the others heavily criticised the ‘quasi-royal’ tour, calling them out for copying the royals. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a rather wistful verdict on the matter.

According to royal experts, Harry and Meghan have landed themselves in a tricky spot following their exit from the senior positions and the rift with the royals, but the criticism this time around had been “largely unfair” for the couple.

The Jordanian royals have very close ties with the British royal family, pointed out royal expert Russell Myers, who has written a joint biography on Prince William and Princess Kate. He also pointed out that Jordan is “pretty much in the royal family’s backyard”.

Although, he maintained that Harry and Meghan didn’t deserve the intense criticism as they had been in the country for a humanitarian visit on the invitation on the World Health Organisation’s director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He suggested that even if Harry and Meghan were being followed by a camera crew or filming a new documentary for Netflix, they are still using their profile for “public good”. Russell went on to urge the people to “calm down a little bit” in the Sussexes case.