Young Lilibet’s sweet letter to dear cousin emerges: ‘Will see you’

Princess Lilibet showed off her talent in writing from a very young age as a very sweet letter emerged from the archives.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest reigning monarch of the British empire, was lovingly referred to as ‘Lilibet’ – a name that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their daughter to honour the monarch.

There are only glimpses of Lilibet that the public gets to see as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shield their children for privacy purposes. Similarly, the late monarch had been quite private about her personal life and rare made comments on sensitive matters.

Hence, it was a rare sight to see an 11-year-old then-Princess Elizabeth sharing a sweet exchange with her cousin via a letter. Written in 1937, the letter is proof of the royal’s interesting penmanship.

Addressed to Mary, ‘Lilibet’ writes: “I am so sorry that you did not feel well on Wednesday. I am really writing to tell you what Miss Synge told us to get in the way of a uniform.”

She then details the uniform specifications and the guide shop for Lady Mary Cambridge regarding the Girl Guides.

The Princesses wrote on formal royal stationery from wherever they were.