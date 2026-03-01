Beatrice, Eugenie get 'helpful' suggestion as royal position weakens

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received an urgent message while remaining silent despite the chaotic situation.

2026 proved to be disastrous for the York household. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former spouse, Sarah Ferguson, faced the serious consequences of their inappropriate ties with paedophile Epstein.

Their actions badly impacted Beatrice and Eugenie, especially after the fears grew about their royal titles and positions.

Most recently, it was reported that the sisters are 'banned' from attending Royal Ascot, which will take place soon.

Now, speaking of their possible reaction, Jennie Bond said that an explanation full of clarity and honesty would be "helpful" for Beatrice and Eugenei.

As per the Mirror, the royal expert said, "So far, we have heard nothing from the women, and that’s probably how it’s going to stay. But an explanation would be helpful. What’s needed now is full transparency and honesty.”

Discussing their titles, Jennie said that the sisters will keep their Princess titles as it "still opens many doors and is helpful in their careers."