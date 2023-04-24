Taylor Swift‘s inner circle not ‘surprised’ by Joe Alwyn split

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s breakup with Joe Alwyn did not shock her “inner circle” even though it left her fans all over the world really heartbroken.



After it was revealed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker has parted ways with her boyfriend of six years, an insider hinted to Life & Style that the singer’s close circle saw it coming.

The insider told the outlet that while people were shocked over the split, “some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup.”

“They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the insider added.

“This is life. People break up all the time. She will survive,” the insider shared. “She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

As for her life after the breakup, another source said that the superstar is currently adjusting to her newly single status while “enjoying her freedom,” per US Weekly.

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future. She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

The insider added that Swift is “enjoying her freedom” but is still “adjusting to the single life” and has no intention to start dating again so soon after her breakup.

“She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t even thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon,” the source explained.

Swift, who is currently on her Eras tour, “appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends,” the insider spilt, adding that the singer is “doing great” amid this new chapter of her life.

Spilling details why Swift and Alwyn called it quits, a source shared with the outlet earlier this month, “Fame factored into their split.”

“Joe is very shy and never liked all the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider said, adding that he didn’t “blame” Swift for her popularity but “didn’t like having to be on all the time.”