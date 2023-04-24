Kate Middleton, Prince William delight royal fans on son Louis fifth birthday

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have delighted the royal fans with two new photographs of their youngest son Prince Louis to mark his fifth birthday.



The Prince and Princess of Wales posted the photos on their official Instagram and Twitter handles.

They shared the pictures with caption, “Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.”

According to reports, the photographs of Louis were taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor.

In one photo, Prince Louis is seen being pushed in a wheelbarrow by Kate Middleton, while the second is a close-up of the smiling Prince looking off to the side of the camera.

Louis is a grandson of King Charles and is fourth in line to the throne, behind his father William and siblings George and Charlotte.