 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reveals his concerns about acting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

He is preparing for the premiere of his new show The Good Bad Mother
He is preparing for the premiere of his new show The Good Bad Mother

The Glory star Lee Do Hyun gave a new interview with Esquire where he spoke about his new show The Good Bad Mother, his concerns about acting and more.

“I do poorly whenever I work on a project. Whenever I do a project, I cry once [out of frustration],” the actor explained when asked if there was something that he wanted to do but couldn’t achieve.

He further elaborated, “There was a time I cried because I wasn’t able to properly say my lines on set of the first filming, even after practicing until 5 a.m. the previous night. I told this story to Ra Mi Ran, and she told me, ‘In times like that, you just have to rest and not think about anything.’ That’s when I realized that grasping [my emotions] so tightly in the palm of my hand would make them explode. After hearing Ra Mi Ran’s words, I learned that I’d be able to catch [my emotions] once I loosened up and gently tried to hold them again.”

More From Entertainment:

Molly Ringwald describes cancel culture as ‘unsustainable’: Here’s why

Molly Ringwald describes cancel culture as ‘unsustainable’: Here’s why
'West Wing' fans go gaga over 'The Diplomat'

'West Wing' fans go gaga over 'The Diplomat'
'Polite Society' director spells out early 'obstacles'

'Polite Society' director spells out early 'obstacles'
BTS’ Suga starts rare discussion on suicide and self-harm in new music video

BTS’ Suga starts rare discussion on suicide and self-harm in new music video
SZA hits 200 million streams on Spotify with her track ‘Low’

SZA hits 200 million streams on Spotify with her track ‘Low’
Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video

Gigi Paris, Glen Powell’s girlfriend unfollows Sydney Sweeney after viral video
Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

Bad Bunny issues apology to Harry Styles for 2023 Coachella shade

Michael B. Jordan, Christopher McQuarrie join forces on action thriller ‘Iron Curtain’

Michael B. Jordan, Christopher McQuarrie join forces on action thriller ‘Iron Curtain’

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look

Elle Fanning confirms she’s going with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala look
'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside

'House of the Dragon' adds four new members in season 2: Details inside
Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life

Nicolas Cage reflects on ‘dark period’ in his life
Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce

Adele tearfully reveals how she leaned on James Corden after heartbreaking divorce