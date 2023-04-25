‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reveals his concerns about acting

He is preparing for the premiere of his new show The Good Bad Mother

The Glory star Lee Do Hyun gave a new interview with Esquire where he spoke about his new show The Good Bad Mother, his concerns about acting and more.

“I do poorly whenever I work on a project. Whenever I do a project, I cry once [out of frustration],” the actor explained when asked if there was something that he wanted to do but couldn’t achieve.

He further elaborated, “There was a time I cried because I wasn’t able to properly say my lines on set of the first filming, even after practicing until 5 a.m. the previous night. I told this story to Ra Mi Ran, and she told me, ‘In times like that, you just have to rest and not think about anything.’ That’s when I realized that grasping [my emotions] so tightly in the palm of my hand would make them explode. After hearing Ra Mi Ran’s words, I learned that I’d be able to catch [my emotions] once I loosened up and gently tried to hold them again.”