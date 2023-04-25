Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album

They further discussed how they want to be remembered as a band in the future

The8 and Wonwoo from the K-pop group Seventeen discuss their new album and their favourite lyrics in a new interview with Arena Homme Pl. They released their latest comeback named FML on April 24th along with its double title tracks.

The8 expressed his excitement over FML, explaining: “This is the largest scale [performance] since SEVENTEEN’s debut. Even the members were exclaiming, ‘Wow!’ all throughout rehearsals.”

Wonwoo revealed his favourite lyrics from the comeback, quoting: “I have only one dream / There are so many dreams alive beside you,” from the track I Wish.

For The8, the lyrics “I don’t understand but I luv you,” are his favourite, and it is also the title of one of their b-sides.

They further discussed how they want to be remembered as a band in the future, with Wonwoo claiming he would like them to be “a group that’s like a photo album. I want to become a SEVENTEEN that comes to mind in each person’s memories.”