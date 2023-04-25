 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Web Desk

Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

They further discussed how they want to be remembered as a band in the future
The8 and Wonwoo from the K-pop group Seventeen discuss their new album and their favourite lyrics in a new interview with Arena Homme Pl. They released their latest comeback named FML on April 24th along with its double title tracks.

The8 expressed his excitement over FML, explaining: “This is the largest scale [performance] since SEVENTEEN’s debut. Even the members were exclaiming, ‘Wow!’ all throughout rehearsals.”

Wonwoo revealed his favourite lyrics from the comeback, quoting: “I have only one dream / There are so many dreams alive beside you,” from the track I Wish.

For The8, the lyrics “I don’t understand but I luv you,” are his favourite, and it is also the title of one of their b-sides.

They further discussed how they want to be remembered as a band in the future, with Wonwoo claiming he would like them to be “a group that’s like a photo album. I want to become a SEVENTEEN that comes to mind in each person’s memories.”

