Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Taliban were to throw everything to kill me in Afghanistan: Prince Harry

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Prince Harry is talking about his feelings as he was told to leave Afghanistan.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was on the verge of begging to stay in the country as the British army decided to pull him out.

He pens: “Colonel Ed apologized. He knew this wasn’t when or how I wanted to end my tour of duty. On the other hand, he wanted me to know that his superiors had been pressing for weeks to pull me, so I was lucky the tour hadn’t been shorter. I’d eluded the powers that be, and the Taliban, and managed to put together a respectably long stint with a sterling record. Bravo, he said.”

Harry adds: “I was on the verge of begging to stay, but I could see there was no chance. My presence would put everyone around me in grave peril. Including Colonel Ed. Now that the Taliban knew I was in the country, and roughly where, they’d throw everything they had into killing me. The Army didn’t want me dying, but it was the same story as one year earlier: The Army was extra keen that others not die because of me.”

