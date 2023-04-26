Ed Sheeran gives 'smoking gun' evidence of copying 'Thinking Out Loud': Lawyer

Ed Sheeran has given smashing evidence of copying Marvin Gaye's hit song Let's Get It On.

The singer, who made his appearance at Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, has been sued for his wealth.

As per heirs of Ed Townsend, co-writer of the song, Ed has merged the original track with the new track to make his own.

Meanwhile, Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Gaye, claims the singer has provided 'smoking gun' details of copying the track.

Crump added the legal battle is all about "giving credit where credit is due".

