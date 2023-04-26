 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Tere Naam' star Bhumika Chawla recalls being offered 'Jab We Met'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Bhumika Chawla made her acting debut with film Tere Naam
Bhumika Chawla made her acting debut with film 'Tere Naam'

Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla recalls the time when she was offered big films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Jab We Met.

The actress revealed even though she was offered these films but things did not work out well and she was replaced by other talented actors.

Though Bhumika’s debut film Tere Naam with Salman Khan was a super hit, but it did not really help her getting more projects.

While talking about the same, she stated: "I got many offers. I've always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, and unfortunately, the production changed, then the hero changed, and the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different.”

“So they say, jo likha hai, woh hota hai. I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later, I signed another film which didn’t happen too. Baki jo ki gayi woh shayad utni chali nahi ya chali, it’s just like gambling, you don’t know when and which movie will work.”

KKBKKJ actress went on to say: "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened but it’s okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don't think much about it.”

“I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen”, revealed Chawla.

According to Pinkvilla, Bhumika Chawla also shared the reason why she was replaced in Munna Bhai MBBS. "Only Raju sir can share this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said ‘Because of somebody’s mistake you were removed from the film’. But it's okay. This also happens here.”

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' content leaks on social media

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' content leaks on social media
Shah Rukh becomes brand ambassador for Aryan Khan's clothing brand 'D'yavol': Watch teaser

Shah Rukh becomes brand ambassador for Aryan Khan's clothing brand 'D'yavol': Watch teaser
Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Yodha' postponed: See new release date

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Yodha' postponed: See new release date
Alia Bhatt receives 'special gift' from hotel staff in Dubai: See Picture

Alia Bhatt receives 'special gift' from hotel staff in Dubai: See Picture
'KKBKKJ' actor Pooja Hedge wishes to do full-fledged film with THIS superstar

'KKBKKJ' actor Pooja Hedge wishes to do full-fledged film with THIS superstar
R Madhavan talks about 'influential women in his life' including Kangana

R Madhavan talks about 'influential women in his life' including Kangana
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia go for 'dinner date': WATCH

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia go for 'dinner date': WATCH
WATCH: What's Ayesha Omar's plan after getting married?

WATCH: What's Ayesha Omar's plan after getting married?
Malaika Arora reveals BF Arjun Kapoor 'enjoys the food she cooks for him'

Malaika Arora reveals BF Arjun Kapoor 'enjoys the food she cooks for him'
Alia Bhatt shares rare photo of hubby Ranbir Kapoor bonding with daughter

Alia Bhatt shares rare photo of hubby Ranbir Kapoor bonding with daughter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ex-wife weighs in on marriage woes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui ex-wife weighs in on marriage woes
Malala Yousafzai's words inspire Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day

Malala Yousafzai's words inspire Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day