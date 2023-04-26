'Tere Naam' star Bhumika Chawla recalls being offered 'Jab We Met'

Bhumika Chawla made her acting debut with film 'Tere Naam'

Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla recalls the time when she was offered big films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Jab We Met.

The actress revealed even though she was offered these films but things did not work out well and she was replaced by other talented actors.

Though Bhumika’s debut film Tere Naam with Salman Khan was a super hit, but it did not really help her getting more projects.

While talking about the same, she stated: "I got many offers. I've always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, and unfortunately, the production changed, then the hero changed, and the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different.”

“So they say, jo likha hai, woh hota hai. I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later, I signed another film which didn’t happen too. Baki jo ki gayi woh shayad utni chali nahi ya chali, it’s just like gambling, you don’t know when and which movie will work.”

KKBKKJ actress went on to say: "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened but it’s okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don't think much about it.”

“I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen”, revealed Chawla.

According to Pinkvilla, Bhumika Chawla also shared the reason why she was replaced in Munna Bhai MBBS. "Only Raju sir can share this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said ‘Because of somebody’s mistake you were removed from the film’. But it's okay. This also happens here.”