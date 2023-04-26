 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Hollywood director James Gunn wishes to work with THIS Indian actor

James Gunn also shares 'if he took inspiration from Bollywood'

Hollywood’s most famous director James Gunn reveals that he would love to work with RRR actor Jr NTR.

While talking to News18, James expressed his desire to work with NTR as he absolutely loved his work in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

During the conversation, the Suicide Squad actor was asked to name one Indian actor whom he could introduce in his famous Guardians universe. He took NTR’s name.

“Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good… What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy!" he said, referring to Jr NTR. “I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool," he added. 

He was also asked if he have a particular role in mind for him, James confessed, “I don’t know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while”, added Gunn.

The filmmaker also shared if he took any inspiration from the Bollywood film industry for the music that he added in the Guardians of Galaxy.

James Gunn said: “What I love about Indian cinema and Bollywood movies is they are all about art, and they are also all about entertainment. There are no rules about what a movie has to be, it could be a lot of different things and that’s true about the Guardians movies. We have Indian cinemas as a part of who we are, we have Japanese cinema and Korean cinema, and Chinese cinema as a part of who we are." 

"I think that a lot of American movies are just, their history is completely American films or American and European films making and I think it is always important for me to bring a world to you through the movies where we allow the movie to be something more different than we are used to with the regular kind of storytelling in the United States. So that musical element is definitely inspired by Bollywood films."

