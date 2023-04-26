Pete Davidson to avoid mentioning Kim Kardashian during ‘Saturday Night Live’

File Footage

Pete Davidson will reportedly avoid taking about his whirlwind romance with reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian while hosting Saturday Night Live.



According to Page Six, the comedian is expected to be “a good sport” about jokes about his high-profile relationships, but he will snub The Kardashians star.

“He’s being a gentleman,” the insider said of Davidson, who is gearing up to host the comedy show for the first time on May 6th, 2023.

Davidson and Kardashian made headlines when they were first linked together in October 2021, however, their romance did not last long and they parted ways nine months later in August 2022.

As per the publication, Davidson won’t mention Kardashian during his stand-up after they agreed to just “drop everything” and “move on” when they decided to call it quits.

During their relationship, Davidson was attacked by the Skims founder’s ex-husband Kanye West, who continuously bullied the comedian on social media.

The rapper event went so far that he dropped a video of his track Eazy which showed him kidnapping the Bodies Bodies Bodies star and burying a cartoon version of him.

“[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side,” the insider revealed.

After his romance with Kardashian ended, it was reported by People Magazine that Davidson sought “trauma therapy” following West’s attacks.

The source said, “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”