Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
'Breaking Bad' star recalls her character's death: 'I'll never forget it'

'Breaking Bad' star recalls her character's death: 'I'll never forget it'

Breaking Bad star Krysten Ritter recalled her reaction to watching her character death scene for the first time, 

Ritter's character embraced death in season 2 of the AMC's all times best series Breaking Bad.

The actress played her breakthrough role of Jane Margolis, who is a recovering drug addict and Jesse Pinkman's landlord and love interest.

In Breaking Bad season 2's penultimate episode, professor Walter White watches Jane choking to death on her own vomit after an overdose on heroin, opting to not intervene or save the dying girl. 

Walt's insensitive decision was one of the most shocking moments in the series that later became a massive sensation.

During her recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Ritter recalled her reaction to watching Jane's shocking death scene for the first time. 

The actress said she remembers how everyone was standing on their feet with their hands over their mouths in utter shock.

"That was the big episode that I was in, and my character had a lot to do, and the network started to sort of talk about the performance and people were getting excited about it, so we were invited to watch it in a room. It was me, my managers, my agent at the time is Brent Morley" she explained.

"I'll never forget it and we watched it. All of us were on our feet like hands over mouths. We were shocked and so moved by it and that was the coolest expletive thing I had ever done. First my agent stood at his feet and I just felt him like stand up. I was just so proud to be in something cool, it doesn't always happen." she added.

