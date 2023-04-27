 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Web Desk

‘Self-deprecating’ Pete Davidson ‘probably confused’ why he dates ‘famous women’

File Footage 

Edie Falco talked about Pete Davidson’s headline making romances with some very famous women, claiming he’s “probably more confused” about his love life than others. 

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the Tommy star dished on her experience about working with the comedian.

"He is really, really lovable when you get in there," Falco said of the Bodies Bodies Bodies star.

"He’s self-deprecating to a fault like he is probably more confused than most about why he’s dating all these famous, beautiful women and has such great success,” she added.

“He literally is sort of tiptoeing waiting for the cane to come and pull him away and there is something incredibly refreshing about that."

"He is funny and he is adorable and he has a giant smile. He’s really, really tall, like surprisingly tall. I didn’t realize that. I just found him lovely to be around," the actor said, adding, "there’s no way you can’t like the guy."

Davidson, whose currently rumoured to be dating Chase Sui Wonders, has been linked to a number of famous women including Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and Kim Kardashian. 


