entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian has been urging her mother Kris Jenner to set her up with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt as she is eager to date an “A-list man.”

According to Heat Magazine, the reality TV megastar is “jealous” of her younger sister Kylie Jenner because of her rumoured romance with Timothée Chalamet.

An insider spilt to the outlet that the Skims founder is “furious” that she doesn’t have an “A-list man” like Kylie following her split from Pete Davidson.

“She’s been feeling really sad recently and wishing she had someone to share her life with,” the insider told the publication.

“She’s infuriated that she’s still single, while Kylie’s with one of the hottest stars around right now. She hates being overshadowed by any of her siblings.”

Kardashian, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West, with whom she also shares four kids, has got her mother “making non-stop calls,” the source claimed.

“They’re both aiming high and think Brad Pitt would be amazing. He’s exactly the type of man Kim could see herself falling madly in love with,” the source revealed.

“And even though he’s currently dating someone, she doesn’t think it’s all that serious. She’s waiting for her moment to grab his attention and is hoping they might cross paths in the acting world.”

The source also revealed that Kardashian has her hopes high that her new career as an actor will also open doors for her romantically after being cast in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story.

“She thinks the show will help her attract some eligible actor bachelors. She can’t wait and has got Kris working overtime. Neither of them are going to stop until they find her perfect match.”

