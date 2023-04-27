'Barry' season 4 witnesses nearly four-fold increase in viewership

 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Thursday Apr 27, 2023

HBO dark comedy Barry has seen an exceptional boost in viewership in its final season. Most of the praise has been directed towards Bill Hader who is the protagonist as well as the creator of the hit series.

The first two episodes of Barry season 4 drew an average of 2.5 million viewers, reported Variety. The report reveals that Episode 1 initially attracted 710,000 viewers whereas Episode 2 registered 550,000 view on opening night.

Moreover, episode 3 reached 660,000 viewers, which ties with the average viewership of the last season.

Barry has received a range of accolades, including 44 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Showrunner Bill Hader won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series two times, while Henry Winkler who plays an acting coach on the show, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the season 1.

Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, as well as Sarah Goldberg, all were nominated a new for the third season. So far all the previous seasons of Barry have been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Barry is created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, and premiered in 2018. The show follows Barry Berkman, an assassin who goes to Los Angeles to complete a job but ends up enrolling in an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau. Through his experiences in the class, Barry starts to reflect on his life choices and tries to abandon his life as a criminal. However, his past continues to haunt him and he struggles to escape his life of a killer.

Season 4 of Barry airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays, with new episodes releasing weekly.

