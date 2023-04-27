 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Manoj Bajpayee Shares Heartwarming Family Photo With Wife Shabana and Daughter

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee Shares Beautiful Family Picture With Wife Shabana and Daughter
Manoj Bajpayee Shares Beautiful Family Picture With Wife Shabana and Daughter

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming family photo with his wife Shabana and daughter. The photo has left fans in awe of the actor's adorable family.

In the picture, Manoj can be seen sitting on a couch with his arm around his wife, while their daughter sits in between them. The family looks happy and relaxed as they smile for the camera.

The actor captioned the picture with a heartfelt message, expressing his love for his family and how much they mean to him. He wrote, "My world, my life, my everything. Love you Shabana and Ava."

The photo has received a lot of love from fans and celebrities alike, who have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments. Many have also appreciated Manoj for being a family man and setting an example for others.

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his powerful performances in movies like "Gangs of Wasseypur," "Aligarh," and "The Family Man." He has been praised for his versatility and dedication to his craft. The actor has always kept his personal life away from the limelight, making this rare glimpse into his family life all the more special for his fans.

More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to join Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2'?

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to join Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2'?
Aishwarya Rai drops 'breathtaking' pictures of her, husband Abhishek reacts

Aishwarya Rai drops 'breathtaking' pictures of her, husband Abhishek reacts
Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous in THESE 'morning' pictures

Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous in THESE 'morning' pictures
'The Kapil Sharma Show' latest teaser hints at Sunil Grover's comeback: WATCH

'The Kapil Sharma Show' latest teaser hints at Sunil Grover's comeback: WATCH
Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Know about their famous films

Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Know about their famous films
Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside

Kapil Sharma did not invite Bhumika Chawla on 'TKSS' for 'KKBKKJ' promotions: Deets inside
Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'

Alia Bhatt on sharing baby Raha's pictures: 'We don’t want...'
Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources

Rumors of Asim Riaz Being Launched by Salman Khan in 'Kick 2' Denied by Sources
Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song

Shefali Shah reveals People Play Her Song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" to Annoy Her
Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'

Raveena Tandon Says Women Rule TV Industry, Claims 'Women Are Paid Much Higher Than Men'
Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra shares people's reaction after she signed 'Fashion'