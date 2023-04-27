 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

IPL franchises offer full-time yearly contracts to England players

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Captains of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are pictured in this undated file photo. — Facebook/IPL
Captains of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are pictured in this undated file photo. — Facebook/IPL

Franchise owners in the Indian Premier League (IPL), who have bought stakes in several other cricket leagues around the world, have now offered England players full-time yearly contracts.

IPL franchises have approached at least six England players with a full-time yearly deal, according to The Times. The report says the six cricketers include international stars who are playing in the ongoing 16th season of the IPL

The full-time yearly contracts will make the English players employees of Indian franchises rather than the England Cricket Board (ECB) or English counties.

Currently, IPL franchises have their teams in the T20 tournaments of UAE, South Africa, the Caribbean and the USA's Major League (scheduled to start this year).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's cricket authorities are also interested in launching the world's biggest cricket league, according to several reports. Reportedly, the Saudi government is in talks with the owners of the IPL to set up a lucrative new competition.

If players and their unions show interest in full-time yearly contracts, then soon cricket will step towards the world's football model.

As reported, the contracts, which will be offered, could be worth upwards of £2 million a year and even as high as £5 million — more than five times the value of the highest England central contracts.

Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive, addressed this matter last week and hinted towards a raise in match fees of England players alongside offering some players multi-year contracts.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan bowl first after winning toss in 1st ODI

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan bowl first after winning toss in 1st ODI
Manchester City crush Arsenal, on course for fifth Premier League title

Manchester City crush Arsenal, on course for fifth Premier League title

Ronaldo considering options for next chapter in football career

Ronaldo considering options for next chapter in football career
Our goal is to make our team number 1: Imam-ul-Haq

Our goal is to make our team number 1: Imam-ul-Haq
Pak vs NZ: Haris Sohail injured ahead of ODI series

Pak vs NZ: Haris Sohail injured ahead of ODI series
Pakistan hockey team seek govt’s NOC to play Asian Champions Trophy in India

Pakistan hockey team seek govt’s NOC to play Asian Champions Trophy in India
Kamran Akmal sledges Babar Azam for his captaincy skills

Kamran Akmal sledges Babar Azam for his captaincy skills
Pak vs NZ: 'Shaheen Afridi faltered when it mattered most,' Shahid Afridi says

Pak vs NZ: 'Shaheen Afridi faltered when it mattered most,' Shahid Afridi says

Peshawar Zalmi owner offers Hajj sponsorship to viral elderly man

Peshawar Zalmi owner offers Hajj sponsorship to viral elderly man
'It happens': Babar Azam backs Shadab Khan after dropping crucial catch in NZ series

'It happens': Babar Azam backs Shadab Khan after dropping crucial catch in NZ series
‘Ye Kahan Ka Insaf Hai?: Rumman Raees censures PCB for 'ignoring' Sarfaraz Ahmed

‘Ye Kahan Ka Insaf Hai?: Rumman Raees censures PCB for 'ignoring' Sarfaraz Ahmed
Hassan Ali defends Shadab Khan amid criticism over dropping catch against New Zealand

Hassan Ali defends Shadab Khan amid criticism over dropping catch against New Zealand