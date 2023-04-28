Markles will reunite to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan before coronation

A day before King Charles' coronation an Australian broadcaster is due to air its 7 News Spotlight show featuring Markles, Meghan's father and her step siblings.

"Meghan Markle as you’ve never seen her before. For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve King Charles III’s coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world," the show's social media account said.



The timing of the show has raised many eyebrows, with majority of people wondering whether it would target Prince Hare and Meghan Markle.

"Why is an Aussie show dishing details on someone who is not present with the father and step siblings," asked a social media user.



"They will actually cripple Meghan Markle so she can’t pull any stunt that will affect the coronation. It’s a clever move," said a prominent social media account known for its loyalty to the British royal family.



Meghan Markle's supporters are convinced that given Thomas Markle's views about his daughter, the show could be a tit-for-tat response to the allegations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have levelled against the royal family in their Netflix documentary and "Spare".

At the time of the release of Harry's book it was speculated by Sussex fans that the royal family would hit back one way or another.

Earlier, a book authored by Robert Jobson targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their incessant attacks on the royals.