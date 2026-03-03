Queen Camilla retains Wiltshire retreat amid ownership confusion

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Queen Camilla remains the owner of her much-loved Wiltshire retreat, Reymill House.

Speculation had mounted after Land Registry documents appeared to list her son-in-law Harry Lopes and financier Jake Irwin as newly registered proprietors.

The update sparked chatter that the Queen had quietly parted ways with the countryside haven she purchased in 1996 for £850,000 following her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles.

However, it turns out Reymill House is still very much Camilla’s private sanctuary.

The ownership clarification comes at a particularly timely moment, as a decision looms over proposed works in the garden.

A six-week notice has been submitted regarding plans to remove a cypress tree within the conservation area grounds.

Lacock Parish Council confirmed it raised no objections to the proposal, with Parish Clerk Theo Edge noting that the council had formally submitted its position to Wiltshire Council’s planning team.

Wiltshire Council now has until March 11, 2026, to determine whether to approve the request or step in with a Tree Preservation Order to safeguard the tree.