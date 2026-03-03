Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make huge offer to William: 'We can help'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again made an effort to re-enter the royal household with a subtle message for the devastated royal family facing challenging times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the spotlight with their royal style Jordan tour. Their visit aimed to raise awareness about the well-being of conflict-hit communities.

But a royal expert claimed that it was not the only reason behind. The couple seemingly sent an olive branch to the royals, especially Prince William, that they can fill in the empty places by conducting meaningful engagements.

Although the Sussexes are no longer working members of the firm, the monarchy has been losing its active members, which may open the possibility for Harry and Meghan to return.

Ingrid Seward pointed out, "Their trip to the Middle East appears to be part political, part message – and is it a secret message to William and Kate, or a blatant one?"

She told the Mirror, "Of course, they [the Sussexes] wouldn’t have known what was going to happen [with Andrew] when they planned the trip, but the not-so-secret message is: 'We’re here, we can help, we can do this with you' – and that can only work to Harry and Meghan’s advantage."

However, Ingrid threw water on the wishes of royal fans by saying that there might be a chance of an emotional reunion between the Sussexes and the royal family, but a professional truce appears highly unlikely.