Beatrice, Eugenie feud with Prince William revealed after Ascot snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reportedly were not expecting a shocking notice from the Palace, uninviting them from the annual Royal Ascot, especially after they had received the support from the royals last Christmas.

Moreover, while their father is stripped off of his royal titles and honours, they retain all of those and have even received new patronages in the past few months. With the new revelations in the Epstein files, the sisters have been facing criticism for supporting their parents when they were young but not underage.

King Charles had the longest waiting period in the British royal history to ascend to the throne, but it still seemed that he lacked the foresight and gave into his emotional decisions.

On the other hand, Prince William has already envisioned what path he will be taking for the monarchy and had made several pleas to his father to avoid the crisis the royals have been facing today, per Tom Sykes.

The York family, especially Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has turned out to be a bane for their royal engagements and the work they have been doing. The ongoing investigation also has brought humiliation to the royals.

Friends of William have revealed to Daily Beast that the heir to the throne had urged his father to cut the York family completely out of royal life and has despaired at his father’s half-measures on the matter.

Sykes shared that the Royal Ascot ban had been a “highly visible marker of who is ‘in’ and who is ‘out’.”

William had had good terms with his cousins but that hasn’t changed his plans for a “bonfire of titles”. It could cause a rift between them but the future king is determined in his stance.

“The aim is a much tighter, more controlled monarchy in which only a small inner circle carries the burden—and the risk—of representing the crown,” Tom claims. “Against that backdrop, barring Beatrice and Eugenie from the Royal Ascot carriage procession looks less like a one-off snub and more like an early skirmish in a larger campaign.”