Netflix in 'advanced talks' to turn Andrew's scandal into crown worthy drama

Hollywood is abuzz as Netflix enters “advanced talks” with Left Bank Pictures and The Crown creator Peter Morgan to develop a limited series chronicling Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent scandals and arrest.

Sources suggest discussions have been ongoing for some time about creating one-off specials under The Crown banner, exploring the darker and more dramatic corners of royal life.

“The events of last week are historic and unprecedented,” one insider told the Mail.

“These Andrew-focused specials would be as gripping, if not more so, than episodes covering the abdication or Princess Diana’s death.”

The Emmy-winning series, which concluded after six seasons in 2023, reimagined key moments in royal history from 1947 to 2005.

While Morgan had previously pledged to keep a “careful distance” from contemporary events, the mounting drama surrounding the former Duke of York appears too juicy to ignore.

Netflix isn’t alone in circling the story. Amazon and Disney are reportedly exploring their own adaptations, with Hollywood writers reportedly flooding studios with pitches.

“The race is on to be the first to bring an the former Duke drama to screens,” a Disney insider confirmed.

Jeremy Brock, who penned Amazon’s 2024 series A Very Royal Scandal, also acknowledged that executives are “100 per cent” discussing dramatizations of the Duke’s ongoing legal and reputational troubles.