Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction to Eugenie joining 'team Sussex’

Prince William and Princess Kate's patience will be tested again, this time not by the 'disgraced' Andrew, but by Princess Eugenie.

The 35-year-old royal is reportedly considering a move to California, US, in search of true happiness for herself and her family after a challenging time filled with scandals.

Eugenie, who is always close to Prince Harry, set her eyes on getting closer to the Sussexes and reinventing herself in America.

But her possible move would result in the ending of her royal future.

Since Andrew and Fergie's shameful Epstein saga, the Prince and Princess of Wales "have been supportive, but it’s clear there are very real limits," that is, a reunion with Harry and Meghan, Closer reported.

An insider added, "If she does follow through and start working for Harry and Meghan, it will likely spell the end of any relationship with William and Kate."

Showing public alliance with the Sussexes is the "last thing" Eugenie wants, keeping in mind her relationship with the royals, but she "wants to align" with those who openly support her, and as per the insider, those are Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess have reportedly been offering different options to Eugenie in order to take her out of the storm.

"But at the same time, the emotional fallout this will create if she’s seen to suddenly be ‘team Sussex’ is massive; it really will be the end of life as she knows it," claimed the source.