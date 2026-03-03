Kensington Palace confirms Prince William’s new role as King steps back

King Charles appears to have a lot on his plate as he deals with the ongoing discussion surrounding the line of succession and the alleged “can of worms” it will open for the monarchy’s future.

The monarch seemed to have taken an important step during this time as he assigns a crucial role to his heir Prince William while he steps back.

Last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales had met with Dame Sarah Mullally for the first time at Lambeth Palace, her official residence, after she was appointed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

Amid the ongoing tensions behind Palace walls, Prince William will carry on with the orders given to him and will stand in for the King at the service, which is to be held at Canterbury Cathedral and is known as the Feast of the Annunciation, on March 25.

The update comes at a time when whispers from the Palace reveal that King Charles had been reluctant to makes changes to the line of succession as it might cause more problems than anticipated. Any removal from the succession order has to be approved by the 14 commonwealth nations for which Charles is the head of state.

Australia and New Zealand have already vowed their support to remove the disgraced ex-prince Andrew while experts believe this whole process could be done in “six months”. William is reportedly “frustrated” by the delay and wants this to take place as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen how the royals will handle the situation while they carry on with their engagements.