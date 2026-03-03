Duke of Edinburgh rallies Commonwealth spirit ahead of Glasgow 2026

The Duke of Edinburgh was back to championing the Commonwealth sporting family on Monday afternoon, hosting a key meeting in his role as Vice Patron of Commonwealth Sport.

Prince Edward welcomed Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, for discussions covering a packed calendar of upcoming events, including the highly anticipated Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The talks also addressed the Malta 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games and the historic Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the Centenary Games.

Rukare later shared on X that he had briefed His Royal Highness on the organisation’s ongoing work, thanking the Duke for his steady guidance and continued encouragement.

The meeting also showed Edward’s longstanding commitment to the Commonwealth network, which spans 56 nations and uses sport as a vehicle for unity, development and opportunity.

The Duke had sparked concern when he missed the key event, where senior royals gathered in a powerful show of unity around King Charles.

Just days later, Edward returned to the spotlight on February 28.

He attended an emotional performance of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem at the breathtaking St George’s Chapel, set within the historic walls of Windsor Castle.