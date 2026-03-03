Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open Montecito doors for Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie could risk royal position with bold decision

Princess Eugenie may risk her royal position with a bold decision as she inches closer to escaping the messy scandal behind her.

Now, the York sisters are not only facing the public's dismay over their parents, Andrew and Fergie's inappropriate ties with Jeffrey Epstein, but their lunch meeting with a paedophile caused uproar.

Several royal experts raised concerns about how much Beatrice and Eugenie were aware of the dealings behind closed doors.

Amid the growing scrutiny, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly offered Eugenie an alliance with them, according to Closer.

The Sussexes "told" the mother-of-two that their doors are always open for her, especially during times of crisis.

On one hand, Eugenie feels "hesitant' to risk her position within the royal household. But, there are already talks surrounding her and Beatrice's royal titles, and they should 'denounce their titles.'

So, an insider claimed that Eugenie knows that she is already "at risk through no fault of her own, and it’s got her feeling very unmoored."

As a result, "she’s leaning on Harry in a big way through all this; he’s one of the few people she feels she can confide in," the source said.

Harry already sent the message to the world and his cousin that there is life beyond the institution, a hope for Eugenie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "would absolutely love it if she decided to take the leap and join them in Montecito."

King Charles' son has also been encouraging his cousin to make a key move, as exiting the royal life "allowed him to redefine his life and priorities."

"For the first time, she’s very seriously considering it. The idea of escaping to sunny California with her family to be near people who really care about her is beyond appealing," the report stated.