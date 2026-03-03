King Charles honours musical greats with message of inspiration

King Charles has revealed a celebratory note, approving The King’s Medal for Music for two towering figures of British classical music, pianist Kathryn Stott (2024) and composer Sir James MacMillan (2025).

The announcement comes following the creation of a newly formed music committee led by the Master of The King’s Music, signalling a fresh chapter for the historic award.

Chair of the nominating committee, Errollyn Wallen, hailed both recipients as exceptional talents whose influence extends far beyond performance halls.

From concert stages around the globe to lecture halls at the Royal Northern College of Music where the King serves as Patron, the Lancashire-born pianist has shaped Britain’s musical fabric in profound ways.

Alongside her performance accolades, Stott has long championed young artists, lending her support to organisations such as Young Sounds UK and The Countess of Munster Musical Trust.

Responding to the honour, she described the award as deeply meaningful, expressing hope that it would inspire aspiring musicians to pursue lives filled with creativity.

Sir James MacMillan, meanwhile, has composed a body of work rich in spiritual depth and national significance.