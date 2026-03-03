 
Geo News

King Charles honours musical greats with message of inspiration

Kathryn Stott reacts to King’s medal with message to young artists

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

King Charles honours musical greats with message of inspiration
King Charles honours musical greats with message of inspiration

King Charles has revealed a celebratory note, approving The King’s Medal for Music for two towering figures of British classical music, pianist Kathryn Stott (2024) and composer Sir James MacMillan (2025).

The announcement comes following the creation of a newly formed music committee led by the Master of The King’s Music, signalling a fresh chapter for the historic award. 

Chair of the nominating committee, Errollyn Wallen, hailed both recipients as exceptional talents whose influence extends far beyond performance halls.

From concert stages around the globe to lecture halls at the Royal Northern College of Music where the King serves as Patron, the Lancashire-born pianist has shaped Britain’s musical fabric in profound ways. 

Alongside her performance accolades, Stott has long championed young artists, lending her support to organisations such as Young Sounds UK and The Countess of Munster Musical Trust. 

Responding to the honour, she described the award as deeply meaningful, expressing hope that it would inspire aspiring musicians to pursue lives filled with creativity.

Sir James MacMillan, meanwhile, has composed a body of work rich in spiritual depth and national significance. 

Prince William steps out for Duchy duties, will Kate join?
Prince William steps out for Duchy duties, will Kate join?
Prince William's anger over Princess Kate's photo laid bare
Prince William's anger over Princess Kate's photo laid bare
King Charles heartfelt tears for beloved people exposed
King Charles heartfelt tears for beloved people exposed
Prince William's worries grow about George after latest incident
Prince William's worries grow about George after latest incident
Beatrice, Eugenie dealt with fresh blow: 'Deeply involved'
Beatrice, Eugenie dealt with fresh blow: 'Deeply involved'
King Charles gesture for Syrian emerges days after Harry, Meghan Jordan tour
King Charles gesture for Syrian emerges days after Harry, Meghan Jordan tour
Prince William talks about 'bold solutions' in new statement
Prince William talks about 'bold solutions' in new statement
Meghan Markle plans UK return: What's her agenda?
Meghan Markle plans UK return: What's her agenda?