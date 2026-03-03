Sarah Ferguson hits rock bottom after grave mistake, not just Epstein ties

Royal expert unveils reason behind Fergie's love for money

Sarah Ferguson's teenage emotional strain led to downfall

Fergie overcomes insecurities with lavish lifestyle



Sarah Ferguson dug her own grave with her never-ending desire for more and more, but her past trauma appears to be a reason behind her greed.

Fergie would not have thought in her wildest dreams about her downfall following the release of the Epstein files.

Not only professional setbacks, but Sarah also dealt with personal loss. No more royal perks and no more philanthropic engagements surely have taken a toll on her health, which led her to a wellness centre in Switzerland.

A royal commentator, Ingrid Seward, digs deep and sheds light on the root cause of Sarah's fallout.

The author, who has known Beatrice and Eugenie's mother for years, called her greed for an "extravagant" lifestyle and insecurities the reason behind her ill fate.

As per the Mirror, the royal expert shared, "She has a massively endearing type of personality. It's a tragedy that her bad side has a stronger hold over her than her good side."

Miss Ingrid explained, "So the bad side is the greed, the stupidity, and obsessively wanting things..."

The expert thinks Sarah fulfilled her insecurities with excessive expanding.

"She's so insecure, which is probably at the root of many of her behaviours," the author stated.

Miss Ingrib claimed that Sarah's relationship with her mother, Susan Barrantes, faded at an early age. Her mother left her and moved to Argentina when she was a teenager.

Fergie's mother's absence from her life may made her insecure, "probably at the root of many of her behaviours."