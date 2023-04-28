 
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other

File Footage 

Samantha Markle claimed her sister Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have a “toxic relationship” as she sat down for an interview with father Thomas Markle and brother Thomas Markle Jr.

The 58-year-old’s interview with Channel 7's Taylor Auerbach, in which she will share unseen family videos and "an extraordinary message," will be released a week before King Charles’ coronation.

In a teaser of the interview, set to be air on 30th April, the half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex revealed her thoughts about the California-based Royal couple’s relationship.

"They're really unhealthy for each other, it's a toxic relationship," Samantha can be seen saying in the teaser as a video of Meghan and Harry holding hands comes on the screen.

At one point during the interview, Samantha says of Meghan, "She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad."

To this, the Duchess’ brother adds, "We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything."

Announcing the Markle family interview on Twitter, the broadcaster Taylor Auerbach shared the teaser, captioning it, "WORLD EXCLUSIVE: This Sunday on @7NewsSpotlight - Meghan Markle as you've never seen her before.”

"For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve King Charles III’s coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world! Only on @Channel7," he added.


