Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez has taken the internet by storm as she unveiled her latest sensational style statement.

The Shotgun Wedding starlet, 53, turned to her Instagram handle on Friday and dropped gorgeous pictures, channeling the ‘old Hollywood glam’ with a new twist.

J. Lo slipped into an all-white vintage outfit for the latest photoshoot as she tagged Virgin Voyages travel company in her post.

The Marry Me actress kept her toned abs on display in a stunning white crop top and skirt paired with classy accessories.

Lopez added a vintage touch to her look as she wrapped a scarf around her head, tying a knot under her chin and paired a cream fedora and sky-high strappy sandals to her look.



The Hustlers star captioned the post, “Channeling old Hollywood glam, but with a twist.”

Lopez’s fans and fellow stars flooded the post with love and praise as Paris Hilton commented, “wow” and added fire emoticons.

J. Lo latest collaboration comes after she launched her cocktail brand 'Founded by Jennifer “Lola” Lopez earlier this month.

Lopez will be next seen in upcoming Netflix film, The Mother.