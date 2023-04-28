 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Prince Harry’s bid to tell the world that everything’s “everyone else’s fault,” takes the concept of “wilful unaccountability to a whole new level of victimhood.”

Commentator Jan Moir made these shocking admissions. 

The claims in question were shared as a 31-page statement to the UK courts.

In it, he claims “the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a damaged young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story’.”

Later on she added, “What? Everything is everyone else’s fault, which takes the concept of wilful unaccountability to a whole new level of victimhood.”

While “I don’t dispute that Prince Harry has had some difficult times, but there comes a point in life when you have to stop blaming others and take responsibility for yourself.”

According to the Daily Mail, “It is staggering that this 38-year-old former soldier and father-of-two has yet to reach that level of maturity.”

More From Royals:

Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other video

Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other
Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’ video

Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’
Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry video

Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry
Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’
Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may skip Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may skip Coronation Procession

Roles to be performed at the Coronation Service announced

Roles to be performed at the Coronation Service announced

Markles will reunite to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan before coronation

Markles will reunite to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan before coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William take on new role during their outing in Wales

Kate Middleton, Prince William take on new role during their outing in Wales
'Harry shouldn't be surprised if royals just manage to talk about weather at coronation'

'Harry shouldn't be surprised if royals just manage to talk about weather at coronation'

Princess Diana did not think Charles was 'cut out to be king'

Princess Diana did not think Charles was 'cut out to be king'