Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’

Prince Harry’s bid to tell the world that everything’s “everyone else’s fault,” takes the concept of “wilful unaccountability to a whole new level of victimhood.”



Commentator Jan Moir made these shocking admissions.

The claims in question were shared as a 31-page statement to the UK courts.

In it, he claims “the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a damaged young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story’.”

Later on she added, “What? Everything is everyone else’s fault, which takes the concept of wilful unaccountability to a whole new level of victimhood.”

While “I don’t dispute that Prince Harry has had some difficult times, but there comes a point in life when you have to stop blaming others and take responsibility for yourself.”

According to the Daily Mail, “It is staggering that this 38-year-old former soldier and father-of-two has yet to reach that level of maturity.”