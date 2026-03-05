Sarah Ferguson reduced to tears by Andrew: 'Emotional turmoil'

Sarah Ferguson plunged into emotional turmoil after receiving sad news about her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Fergie, 66, broke down in tears upon learning about Andrew's arrest in February. The former prince spent 12 hours at a police station for questioning over allegations of misconduct in public office.

The shocking news reportedly triggered tantrum-like panic and distress for the former Duchess of York.

She's going through the toughest situation following the news about King Charles III's younger brother's custody, according to her pal, who did not disclose the former Duchess' whereabouts.

Fergie and Andrew married in 1986 and finalised their divorce in 1996. However, they remained closely connected to each other for years even after their separation. The two also continued living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor until early February and have often described themselves as maintaining an unusually close friendship.

The situation dramatically escalated on 19 February when Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by Thames Valley Police. The move has also renewed scrutiny of Ferguson's past connections to the convicted financier.

The ex-royal is said to have expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with police if asked for a statement.

One insider close to the situation said, "Sarah Ferguson has been extremely upset since news of the arrest broke. From her perspective, it suddenly turned a difficult situation into a full-blown crisis."

Ferguson is in hot water as she feels the circumstances have spiralled beyond anything she expected. She is crying in silence that events have moved far beyond anyone's ability to manage them.