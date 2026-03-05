Prince William hears how Cornwall bakers kept ovens on during wild storm

Prince William, touched down in rural Cornwall on Thursday at Gear Farm in St Martin, a well-known local spot celebrated for its famous Cornish pasties.

Suited to the countryside setting, William appeared right at home as he greeted staff from the Gear Farm Pasty Co.

The Prince was where he is known as Duke of Cornwall was seen deep in conversation with members of the team, who proudly wore navy sweatshirts bearing the bakery’s bright yellow logo on the back.

The visit comes just weeks after the area was battered by fierce storms in early January, which left around 50,000 homes without electricity and cut water supplies to roughly 15,000 properties across the region.

Gear Farm itself faced both power and water disruption, but William was told the family managed to keep things running thanks to a newly installed generator.

Later in the day, William travelled to Helston Fire Station, where he met firefighters and emergency crews who had been on the front line during Storm Goretti.

He thanked them for their efforts as they battled one of the most powerful storms to strike the region in years, with winds reaching a staggering 123 miles per hour.