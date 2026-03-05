Queen Camilla sends inspiring message to budding writers

Queen Camilla has delivered a heartfelt message to budding writers across the Commonwealth urging them to let their imaginations run free.

Known for her deep love of literature and her long-standing support of reading initiatives, the Queen shared a warm note ahead of the latest edition of the Royal Commonwealth Society’s renowned writing contest.

The competition attracts thousands of young storytellers from across the globe each year to reflect on themes that connect people across continents and cultures.

She highlighted the unique ties linking the nations of the Commonwealth and expressed her excitement at seeing the creative ideas that emerge from every corner of it.

The Queen’s enthusiasm for the written word is well known.

As patron of several literacy charities and founder of the online book club The Queen’s Reading Room, she frequently champions reading and storytelling as powerful tools.

She believes they are powerful tools that spark imagination and bring communities closer together.

This year’s competition continues a proud tradition dating back decades, offering young writers the chance to showcase their talent on an international stage.

Winning entries are celebrated from across the Commonwealth’s regions is something the Queen said she is especially eager to see when the results are announced.