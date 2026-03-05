Prince William calls for Kate’s help as pasty crimping leaves him in twist

Prince William shared a glimpse of his visit to Gear Farm Pasty Company in Cornwall on Instagram this Thursday.

Spending St Piran’s Day at the family-run organic farm, William stepped straight into the heart of one of Cornwall’s proudest traditions, pasty making.

The Duke of Cornwall toured the farm, where ingredients are grown on site before being transformed into the famous golden pastries that locals hold dear.

The property itself carries centuries of history. Alongside fields used for organic farming sits an 18-acre Iron Age hill fort, adding a dramatic backdrop to a bakery that has kept its organic certification for more than 30 years.

Inside the kitchen, staff gave the royal a quick lesson in the fine art of crimping, the signature folded edge that seals a proper Cornish pasty.

Watching closely, William gave it a go himself before joking about his culinary backup at home.

“This is where I need my wife,” he laughed, referring to Catherine, Princess of Wales. “She’d be all over this.”

The prince later settled down for a classic Cornish cream tea before rolling up his sleeves again.

For a few minutes, the future king became an honorary shop assistant, serving customers at the order window and even answering the bakery’s phone.

One call in particular produced a moment of comedy. When a customer named Josie rang to ask about opening hours, William misheard her name and asked if she had said “juicy,” prompting laughter from staff nearby.

Realising the mix-up, he quickly apologised before delivering the perfect save, “The pasties are really juicy though!”