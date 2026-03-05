Princess Kate's latest dance captivates Leicester's hearts: Watch

Amid Andrew's fall from grace, Princess Kate brigns royal sparkle to Leicester, showcasing the royal family's resilience through heartwarming moments with her adoring fans.

Prince William's wife was caught on camera while attempting traditional dance during joyful 'celebration' in Leicester, on surprise solo outing 300 miles away from her husband.

During her visit to the Midlands, the 44-year-old Princess won hearts with her charm as she celebrated the culture, community and heritage of the British-Indian community in the city on Thursday, following the Hindu spring festival of Holi.

Royal commentator Rebecca English aslo shared the stunning moments of the future queen on her official Instagram, showing Princess Catherine dancing at the Shreeji Dham Haveli, a Hindu temple in Leicester.

The mother of three dazzled in a cream jacket and matching coat as she went barefoot to take part in a traditional dance. The royal was also presented with a red flower garland necklace upon her arrival.

In reaction to the warm welcome, the Princess of Wales said: "Thank you so much for having me. I'm looking forward to seeing some of the work I've heard some fantastic things."

She began her day by visiting a dance company called Aakash Odedra, before going to several family-run businesses on Leicester's famous 'Golden Mile', home to jewellery, sari, and fashion boutiques.

Princess Kate also indulged in a soothing cup to embrace the art of tea during her delightful visit.

Kate and William were at opposite ends of the country on Thursday, with William visiting Cornwall for St Piran's Day.