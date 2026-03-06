Prince William honours Storm Goretti emergency responders with sweet gesture

William, also known as the Duke of Cornwall, visited the county to mark St. Piran's day

Prince William made a sweet gesture for emergency responders who helped Cornwall get through the worst storm it's been hit with in decades.

Marking St. Piran's day on Thursday, March 5, the Prince of Wales visited the Cornish town of Helston, where he hand-delivered some savoury treats to the local fire station — treats that he helped prepare.

“They’re still warm. Who would like to hold the Cornish pasties?” joked William, 44, as he handed a large black box to the firefighters.

William, who is also known as the Duke of Cornwall, later reflected on the visit in a post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account.

“Delivering Cornish pastries to Helston Community Fire Station. Thank you to firefighters and multi-agency responders who worked tirelessly during and after Storm Goretti,” read the caption accompanied by a carousel of images from the meaningful visit.

The future king continued, “Their courage, professionalism and unity are a powerful reminder of the resilience at the heart of Cornwall.”

Earlier that day, just a few streets over, William stopped by the Gear Farm Pasty Company, known for its home-grown ingredients and traditional pasty-making. While there, he put on an apron and got to work — taking orders and helping prepare the traditional Cornish dish.