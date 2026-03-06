 
Princess Kate jokes about William while trying fiery chilli

Princess Kate picks sweet treats for George, Charlotte and Louis on heartwarming outing

Geo News Digital Desk
March 06, 2026

Princess of Wales celebrates holi culture, dance, and spicy flavours in Leicester

The Princess spent Thursday experiencing the vibrant traditions of British Indian culture during a colorful visit to Leicester, marking the joyful Hindu festival of Holi.

The royal trip came just a day after communities across the UK celebrated the festival known for symbolising spring, renewal and love. 

During the stop, the Princess watched a rehearsal of Odedra’s latest production, Songs of the Bulbul inspired by a centuries-old Sufi legend. 

The piece tells the emotional story of a caged songbird whose haunting melody carries both beauty and tragedy. 

Later in the day, Catherine ventured to Leicester’s bustling Golden Mile, an area renowned for its Indian businesses, restaurants and fashion boutiques.

At the popular eatery Bobby’s Restaurant, the Princess paused for tea and sampled a selection of traditional snacks. 

While chatting with the family behind the restaurant, she quizzed them about the dishes’ ingredients and flavours.

After being told the snack contained coriander and green chili with a friendly warning about the heat, Catherine laughed off the caution, remarking that she enjoys spicy food. 

The royal has previously joked that her husband, Prince William, is less enthusiastic when it comes to fiery flavors.

She also browsed sweet treats, selecting a few to bring home for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The visit continued with a stop at a local Hindu temple, where the Princess received a colorful floral garland as part of the traditional welcome. 

