Duchess Sophie makes bold statement to reveal painful truth

Duchess Sophie makes bold statement on sexual violence amid Andrew shame

Duchess Sophie, renowned for her heartfelt support of underprivileged women worldwide, addressed the issue of sexual violence, particularly during a time when the royal family has been facing scrutiny due to Andrew.

The 'secret weapon' of King Charles made a bold move in conversation with Alaina MacGregor, the CEO of British Blind Sport.

Sophie shed light on her royal role and the meaningful work she does as part of the King's team.

On the Golden Legacy Series podcast, Prince Edward's wife shared, "My role, as with all members of the family, is to primarily support the King and the monarchy. That is one side of the focus."

However, the Duchess of Edinburgh admitted that she is able to fulfil her passion and interest, which comes from being a working member of the firm.

Sophie, who has been part of several charities and organisations supporting women, recently visited conflict-hit communities in Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya and Somalia, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Speaking about it, the Duchess said, "One of the things I'm doing now is on women's peace and security in the world."

Recognising the women who uplift their peers in the community, the royal emphasised that our goal is to ensure peace and secure their rights.

As per Hello! Magazine, discussing the painful part of her job, the Duchess shared, "Aside from that, also the very sad problem the world is dealing with, the issue of conflict-related sexual violence."