Princess Kate's jaw-dropping remark leaves Prince William speechless

In their latest outing, Prince William and Princess Kate shared loving moments together, leaving the onlooker in awe of their stunning chemistry and candid bond.

The royal couple's genuine connection surprised onlookers as they joined a local language learning group in Newton, Wales, last week.

Princess Catherine left her husband blushing after paying him a sweet compliment, upliftind the mood of the prople enjoying their companny at Gallery Cafe.

After taking part in the session with the children, Kate and William visited the cafe, where the Princess joked: "So you're going to test us on our Welsh!"

They soon discussed learning the language, with one participant gesturing to William. "He's really really good," she said, addressing the Princess.

Kate gave a quick glance to teh future monarch, and quickly praised his efforts, telling them: "Yes I know, he's very smart."

William's body language suggested that he secretly enjoyed hearing such praise from his wife.

He looked little shy in response, going on to chat about what it's like speaking both English and Welsh.

Kate's surprising compliment caused him to lean towards her. William's reaction expressed a sign of trust and comfort to the Princess' comment.

The two apperaed demonstrating mutual trust and respect during the engagement.

Inbaal Honigman, a body language expert and celebrity psychic, told HELLO!: "When Princess Catherine mentions how smart Prince William is, he gazes downwards, smiling brightly. The lovely compliment has caught him off guard and he feels shy.

"The downwards gaze is shy, but the bright smile says that he'd love to hear more about how clever he is."