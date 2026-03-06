Beatrice, Eugenie make final decision on royal titles

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson might be regretting the moments when they first met Jeffrey Epstein, as the alleged connections to the convicted paedophile took away all their pleasures, even after his death in 2019.

People are asking about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's future in the royal fold following the arrest of their father, the former Prince Andrew.

The Princesses of York's royal status has shaped their careers and financial opportunities, despite them not being senior working members of the family.

The royal sisters "will never want to drop their royal titles as their conomic prospects depend on remaining within the royal family,” royal author Andrew Lownie claimed.

Beatrice and Eugenie's titles and positions were wholly unaffected when their father's titles were removed in 2025.

"They want to hold on to their royal status. It’s their identity," a family friend tells People in this week's exclusive cover story.

“Their jobs in client relations are based on being princesses," the expert claimed.