Prince Edward cuts ribbon on PFE Express's Mega HQ in Witham

Duchess of Edinburgh hosts reception to launch Global Eye Health Summit

March 06, 2026

Prince Edward cuts ribbon on PFE Express's Mega HQ in Witham

The Duke of Edinburgh made a high-profile stop on a Wednesday in Witham, Essex, to officially launch PFE Express Ltd’s sprawling new headquarters.

A 135,000-square-foot hub set to supercharge the family-owned logistics firm’s operations.

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip took a tour of the bustling facility, meeting staff, apprentices, and key partners along the way. 

The site now houses all of PFE’s core operations under one roof, marking a major milestone for the company that’s been steering goods across the globe for over 40 years.

Capping off the visit, Prince Edward unveiled a commemorative plaque, cementing the day as a landmark moment in the company’s history. 

Open since November 2025, the warehouse represents one of the most ambitious expansions in PFE Express’s long-standing family journey, blending modern logistics with a touch of royal sparkle.

Following his visit to PFE Express, Edward made a stop at Skreens Park Centre, where he toured the sprawling facilities.

Prince Edward got a firsthand look at innovative programs supporting education, recreation, and social engagement.

Meanwhile, The Duchess of Edinburgh lit up St James’s Palace, hosting an elegant reception to mark the launch of the Global Summit for Eye Health. 

In her role as Global Ambassador for IAPB, Sophie connected with international leaders, eye care specialists, and advocates. 

