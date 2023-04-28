 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Dhoom originally featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra
'Dhoom' originally featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra

John Abraham, who initiated the most-loved Dhoom franchise by starring in the original film, will might return back for a new sequel.

However, there is no official announcement about Dhoom 4, but there are speculations that John has broken the mold by doing Pathaan. There are chances that the franchise might be revived again by the makers.

Sources added: “Earlier this year John Abraham broke the mould with his performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. His rendition of the main villain certainly created waves, and the audience too loved his performance. So if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him yet again in a negative role it will come as no surprise.”

“There could be more truth to it than any other rumour. In fact, for the past couple of days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on multiple occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets.”

While recalling the Dhoom franchise, sources remarked: “If you remember the climax of Dhoom was open ended. There was no clarity on whether John’s character in the film was dead or had he escaped. This uncertainty could be used, to see him make a return to the Dhoom franchise”, reports News18.

Originally, Dhoom 2004 featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra in the lead roles. 

More From Showbiz:

Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more

Irrfan Khan encouraged Kumar Sanu's daughter to enter film industry: Read more
Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'

Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty'
Alia Bhatt expresses emotions after winning award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt expresses emotions after winning award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

'YaAllah Khair': Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'

'YaAllah Khair': Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Channo'
Sunny Leone dances to hit track 'Baby doll' at grand event in Dubai

Sunny Leone dances to hit track 'Baby doll' at grand event in Dubai
John Abraham gives THIS important advice to 'Farzi' star Rashi Khanna

John Abraham gives THIS important advice to 'Farzi' star Rashi Khanna
Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' to get another sequel?

Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' to get another sequel?
Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about motherhood and balancing career

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about motherhood and balancing career
Zarina Wahab Asks Public to Pray for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms

Zarina Wahab Asks Public to Pray for Son Sooraj Pancholi as Verdict in Jiah Khan Case Looms
Jiah Khan's Mother, Rabia Khan, Continues Fight for Justice and Uncertain About Outcome of Her Truth

Jiah Khan's Mother, Rabia Khan, Continues Fight for Justice and Uncertain About Outcome of Her Truth
Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Supposed to Star in Bajirao Mastani After Tere Naam

Bhumika Chawla Reveals She Was Supposed to Star in Bajirao Mastani After Tere Naam
Manoj Bajpayee Shares Heartwarming Family Photo With Wife Shabana and Daughter

Manoj Bajpayee Shares Heartwarming Family Photo With Wife Shabana and Daughter