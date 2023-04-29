Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor, pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a new "Life in Looks" video by reflecting on some of Lagerfeld's most memorable and innovative designs featured in the magazine.

The video is a sentimental journey through former Vogue collaborations with Karl Lagerfeld, covering the late '80s through the mid-'90s to Lagerfeld's collaboration with Nicole Kidman for a Chanel commercial.

Photo courtesy: Vogue

The video commences with an ode to the 1989, Naomi Campbell cover for American Vogue, shot by Patrick Demarchelier. Campbell wears alluring Chanel pearls with a luxe gold jacket and sporty leggings. “I love the combination,” Wintour says.

Commenting on Legerfeld’s brilliance, friend and collaborator Wintour said in the video: “When you go back to the quintessential Karl, he would always say, ‘I’m just a dressmaker,’”.

“This defiant spirit dominated the late ’80s and early ’90s, and its influence on Lagerfeld is particularly clear in a 1991 Vogue editorial shot by Peter Lindbergh. This image is what Karl called ‘city ballerina,’” Wintour says of the photograph showcasing models clad in leather jackets paired with multihued, voluminous skirts. “We called it Madonna meets Marlon Brando.”

The video ends with a touching portrait of Lagerfeld at his desk. The video arrives before the Met Gala's "in honor of Karl" dress code and the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition at The Met.