 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features
Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor, pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a new "Life in Looks" video by reflecting on some of Lagerfeld's most memorable and innovative designs featured in the magazine.

The video is a sentimental journey through former Vogue collaborations with Karl Lagerfeld, covering the late '80s through the mid-'90s to Lagerfeld's collaboration with Nicole Kidman for a Chanel commercial.

Photo courtesy: Vogue
Photo courtesy: Vogue

The video commences with an ode to the 1989, Naomi Campbell cover for American Vogue, shot by Patrick Demarchelier. Campbell wears alluring Chanel pearls with a luxe gold jacket and sporty leggings. “I love the combination,” Wintour says.

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

Commenting on Legerfeld’s brilliance, friend and collaborator Wintour said in the video: “When you go back to the quintessential Karl, he would always say, ‘I’m just a dressmaker,’”.

“This defiant spirit dominated the late ’80s and early ’90s, and its influence on Lagerfeld is particularly clear in a 1991 Vogue editorial shot by Peter Lindbergh. This image is what Karl called ‘city ballerina,’” Wintour says of the photograph showcasing models clad in leather jackets paired with multihued, voluminous skirts. “We called it Madonna meets Marlon Brando.”

Anna Wintour reviews Karl Lagerfeld’s most notable Vogue features

The video ends with a touching portrait of Lagerfeld at his desk. The video arrives before the Met Gala's "in honor of Karl" dress code and the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition at The Met.

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’ video

Blake Lively recalls an item she bought after her ‘first job’
Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award

Zendaya weighs in on ‘storytelling’ after receiving Star of the Year Award
Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers

Raquel Leviss gets flak from Scheana Shay's designers
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars video

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on ‘surreal experience’ of bringing their moms as dates to Oscars

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala 2023 theme to celebrate life, work of Karl Lagerfeld
Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala
Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story

Patrick Swayze’s widow Lisa Niemi dishes on their ‘unlikely’ love story
Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star video

Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star

'Michael Keaton watched Batcave with wide eyes'

'Michael Keaton watched Batcave with wide eyes'
Here's why John Mulaney refused hosting offer for ‘The Daily Show’

Here's why John Mulaney refused hosting offer for ‘The Daily Show’
MGK, Megan Fox not living together anymore: ‘There's still trouble in paradise’ video

MGK, Megan Fox not living together anymore: ‘There's still trouble in paradise’
Post Malone opens up about drastic weight loss, 'I'm not doing drugs'

Post Malone opens up about drastic weight loss, 'I'm not doing drugs'